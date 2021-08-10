Transport academic calls on government to abandon ‘egregious’ West Gate Tunnel project

A transport academic has called on the Victorian government to abandon the West Gate Tunnel project after the cost of the project blew out by more than $3.3 billion.

Dr Crystal Legacy, senior lecturer of urban planning at the University of Melbourne, told Tom Elliott it was doomed to fail.

“This project is egregious and has been from the start,” she said on 3AW Drive.

Dr Legacy said it was hard to cop, given the Labor government’s abandonment of the East-West Link that cost taxpayers more than $1 billion.

“You’d think this government would have learned from that and applied those learnings to the West Gate Tunnel,” she said.

Picture by Getty iStock