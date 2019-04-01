Transport company to introduce ‘congestion’ surcharge

Neil Mitchell received a red hot tip on Monday that proved to be bang on.

Kings Transport and Logistics is introducing a new “congestion surcharge” on customers.

They’ll pay a fee for trucks that get stuck on slow Melbourne roads.

“We need to recover the costs of getting our contractors to use toll roads,” Tony Mellick explained on 3AW Mornings

“The reality is the average speed on Melbourne roads has gone down to 26 km/h and the productivity is plummeting and these guys just can’t earn a living.”

