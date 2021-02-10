Transport minister says Transurban has ‘fundamentally failed’ Victoria

The Victorian transport minister says Transurban has “fundamentally failed” the state after the toll-road operator confessed the West Gate Tunnel project was running well behind schedule.

Neil Mitchell says it will be Victorians who are ultimately punished for it.

Transurban admitted to shareholders it was prepared to lose “millions” because of its own failure to settle contract disputes.

“If that doesn’t ring alarm bells, nothing would,” Neil Mitchell said.

“Transurban fails on one of the big projects in Victoria, which is going to be late and overpriced.

“I will guarantee, I will absolutely guarantee, it ends up costing us more as taxpayers.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

Picture by Getty iStock