Transport planner claims he was sacked after raising West Gate Tunnel concerns with government
A transport planner who says he was sacked by the government after raising concerns about the West Gate Tunnel project has told Neil Mitchell it’s a dud deal for Victoria.
“In my opinion, yes it is,” William McDougall told Neil Mitchell.
“It’s a project which was pushed through for political reasons and the cost/benefit analysis just doesn’t stack up and never did.”
PICTURE: Western Distributor Authority