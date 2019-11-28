3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Transport planner claims he was..

Transport planner claims he was sacked after raising West Gate Tunnel concerns with government

35 mins ago
3aw mornings

A transport planner who says he was sacked by the government after raising concerns about the West Gate Tunnel project has told Neil Mitchell it’s a dud deal for Victoria.

“In my opinion, yes it is,” William McDougall told Neil Mitchell.

“It’s a project which was pushed through for political reasons and the cost/benefit analysis just doesn’t stack up and never did.”

Click PLAY below to hear him explain why

PICTURE: Western Distributor Authority

3aw mornings
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.