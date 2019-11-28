Transport planner claims he was sacked after raising West Gate Tunnel concerns with government

A transport planner who says he was sacked by the government after raising concerns about the West Gate Tunnel project has told Neil Mitchell it’s a dud deal for Victoria.

“In my opinion, yes it is,” William McDougall told Neil Mitchell.

“It’s a project which was pushed through for political reasons and the cost/benefit analysis just doesn’t stack up and never did.”

Click PLAY below to hear him explain why

PICTURE: Western Distributor Authority