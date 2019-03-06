Transurban to toll CityLink motorists for another decade to pay for West Gate tunnel

CityLink users can expect to be tolled until 2045, after the Opposition failed in its attempt to stop the move.

The government says the additional tolling is needed to part fund its $6.7 billion West Gate Tunnel project, and four members of the Upper House’s large cross bench agreed with it.

The vote was defeated 18 to 22 in the upper house.

Opposition Leader Michael O’Brien told Tom Elliott is extremely disappointing.

“Every single Victorian who drives on CityLink is going to be paying higher tolls for the next 20 years because Daniel Andrews can’t afford to pay for his West Gate tunnel,” he said.

Click PLAY below to hear the details