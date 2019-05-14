Trapped train passengers in line for compensation — we think, maybe…

PTV has apologised but stopped short of guaranteeing passengers will receive compensation for being stranded in a Werribee line train for about three hours yesterday.

An investigation is underway to determine what caused a 1500-volt cable to come down on the train, smashing windows and cutting power for air-conditioning and the PA system at Laverton.

Big delays for train users on the Werribee line. An overhead cable has come down on a carriage 4km before Altona Station. Passengers heard two bangs and the train shook. Some forced open doors to get out. I’ll be live at 6 with the latest. #7newsmelb pic.twitter.com/WXZUkxkbGj — Teegan Dolling (@tdolling) May 13, 2019

PTV boss Jeroen Weimar told Neil Mitchell the cause of the fall was not yet clear, and wouldn’t rule out vandalism.

He apologised to commuters but resorted to bureaucratic non-speak when asked about compensation.

Jeroen Weimar: What we’ve said to any passengers who were on that train last night, the 180 people, (is) get in touch with PTV and we’ll obviously be sensible about making sure we recognise the discomfort you experienced.

Neil Mitchell: What does that mean? Do they get compensation?

Jeroen Weimar: I mean, give me a call and we’ll see what we can do.

Neil Mitchell: Possibly they get compensation?

Jeroen Weimar: I think it’s right that we recognise, particularly for those 180 people, it was bad night out, it took a long time, and I want to make sure that we recognise the inconvenience and distress they experienced.

Click PLAY for the full conversation