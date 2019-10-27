Travel Blog: Riding an EagleRider through Colorado

This article is a paid sponsorship facilitated by Colorado Tourism, Eagle Rider,and Denver tourism who supplied some video and imagery content and was written by Jon Warner in consultation with said companies.

This blog will be updated daily until Friday 8th October so you can follow the amazing journey through Colorado on a Harley Davidson provided by EagleRider.

A few years ago my best mate and I decided we wanted to ride Harley Davidsons through the USA, namely Colorado. We chose to go with a friend of ours who runs Full Throttle Tours, based in Australia.

Let the adventure begin…

Day 3

After staying at Silverton’s Grand Imperial Hotel (which played a huge role in the town’s mining boom years) the skies clear the next day and the vista around us becomes clear. The town of Silverton is surrounded by mountains and is mostly accessed by an original steam train on the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad, which takes you on the same route that miners took into the mountains so many years ago.

Silverton is well worth a wander round and any motorbike enthusiast should take a look in the world’s highest Harley Davidson store.

From here, we ride the “Million Dollar Highway”. I’ve ridden for nearly 40 years now and this is by far some of the most amazing scenery I have ever seen. The Rockies shoot up beside you and this being another snow-covered road in winter, there are no guard rails, so some extra caution is advised. This is a ride that once done won’t be forgotten. We end with a stop in the town of Ouray which is one of the prettiest towns I’ve visited. The mountains rise up as if out of the town itself and natural hot springs make for a relaxing end to a day on the road.



Day 2

Lunch at Durango’s Diamond Bell Saloon is an experience to say the least. The staff are in “Saloon Clothes” and the place has a real atmosphere taking you back to the Old West. The saloon is part of the historic Strater Hotel, which has been a landmark in the town since 1887. A stay in the hotel is recommended, where you can take a real look at the local history, with some great antiques and traditional furnishings to transport you back.

From here we fuel up to ride the San Juan Skyway – known to be one of the most spectacular rides in the world. We unfortunately got some weather closing in as we were leaving Durango which certainly made the ride more interesting, albeit one to be taken with care. The scenery and roads on the descent into Silverton are jaw-dropping.

Day 1

We start our journey in Las Vegas where we collect our bikes from EagleRider. I must commend the team from EagleRider as they had our bikes lined up with our names clearly on them and fueled up ready to go. Once we got through the paperwork it was time to pack what would be our best friend for the next few weeks.

We enter Colorado, with our first stop being the UNESCO Heritage Site, Mesa Verde National Park. I had been looking forward to this part of the trip in particular for the spectacular riding, as well as the amazing history of Mesa Verde – which was home to the Ancestral Pueblo people for more than 700 years. More than 5,000 archaeological sites – including 600 cliff dwellings – are protected by the park, which are the best preserved in the U.S.