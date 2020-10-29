The countries Australians may be able to travel to within months

Australians may be able to travel to Japan, Singapore and South Korea within months, with travel bubbles under consideration.

It comes after the success of the one-way bubble with New Zealand, allowing New Zealanders to travel to Australia without quarantining on arrival.

Australian Tourism Industry Council executive director, Simon Westaway, said the Asian bubbles “make sense”.

“I’m not surprised the push is on,” he told Ross and Russel.

“Those Asian markets, particularly Singapore, are seen as a goer.”

Mr Westaway said he expects the New Zealand bubble will become two-way within the next month or two.

“I’m pretty positive that we’ll see a two-way bubble with New Zealand before the end of the year,” he said.

“If we’re going to get back to a level of normality we need to reopen.”

Mr Westaway flagged the possibility of mandatory COVID-19 testing 48 hours before travel, to reduce the risk of the virus spreading internationally.

