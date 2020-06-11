3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘Very, very cheap’ domestic flights..

‘Very, very cheap’ domestic flights expected in coming weeks, but not to all destinations

5 hours ago
Ross and John

Travellers are expected to score bargain price flights in coming weeks, amid speculation that state borders will reopen to tourists from mid-July.

Tourism insiders expect the national cabinet will come together to open state borders at the same time, allowing airlines to resume domestic services.

Co-founder of Australian Traveller Media, Quentin Long, says prices will drop sharply after that announcement to stimulate demand.

“Aviation prices are really determined by supply and demand … to get things going they’re going to have to stimulate demand. To do that they’re going to use price as a main weapon, so highly discounted airfares,” he told Ross and John.

But flights to some locations aren’t likely to be included in the cheap flight boom.

“If it’s a leisure destination it’s going to be very, very cheap, if it’s more a business destination it’ll be much more ‘wait and see’,” Mr Long said.

“The major hubs of Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne, flying between those won’t be as cheap as flying from Melbourne to the Sunshine Coast, or Melbourne to Cairns.”

Press PLAY below for more.

Ross and John
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332