3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Travel
  • Treasurer explains Budget’s ‘cautious..

Treasurer explains Budget’s ‘cautious and conservative’ border timeline

59 seconds ago
Brooke Corte
Border closureBudget 2021Business FeaturedJosh Frydenberg
Article image for Treasurer explains Budget’s ‘cautious and conservative’ border timeline

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has explained the assumptions about international travel behind his 2021 Budget.

The 2021-22 Federal Budget forecasts are predicated on the international borders reopening mid-2022, and COVID-19 vaccination available to “all those who want it” by the end of this year.

Mr Frydenberg told Brooke Corte the timeline is “cautious and conservative” and “gradual”, given the global outlook.

“It’s not a policy decision, it’s an assumption … borders will be determined by the medical advice.”

Press PLAY below to hear the Treasurer’s response in full

Brooke Corte
AustraliaNewsTravel
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332