Treasurer insists his budget is for the future, not the election

The Treasurer is refusing to be drawn on whether his first budget, just weeks out from the election, is enough to save the government.

Josh Frydenberg announced there will be a $7-billion surplus next year but didn’t deliver any big surprises.

The Coalition is hoping to woo voters with tax cuts for millions of Australians and billions in infrastructure spending.

The Treasurer tells Ross Greenwood it’s a budget for the future, not for next month’s election.

“I think this budget delivers a stronger economy and secures a better future for all Australians.”

“Where did the money come from?” asks Ross.

“Well, we’ve grown the economy. More people in jobs means less people on welfare.”

When asked if he’s done enough to boost the government’s election chances, Mr Frydenberg refused to stray from his speaking points.

