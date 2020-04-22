Treasurer Josh Frydenberg criticises China over ‘unwanted, unjustified’ attack on Peter Dutton

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has hit out at China over its “unwanted, unjustified” criticism of Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton.

A spokesperson from the Chinese embassy in Canberra attacked Mr Dutton after he pushed for more transparency about the origins of COVID-19.

US officials say the government is looking into the possibility the virus originated in a Chinese laboratory, not a wet market, and the embassy has accused Mr Dutton of parroting this US position.

China denies allegations the virus came from a lab.

Mr Frydenberg said the statements out of the Chinese embassy were untrue.

“Those comments did not reflect the facts,” he told 3AW’s Neil Mitchell.

But Mr Frydenberg stressed the dispute will not affect Australian economic policy.

“We’ll continue our good economic relationship with China, many Australian jobs depend on that,” he said.

