Josh Frydenberg on the China dispute, the state of the economy and a COVID-19 vaccine

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has condemned Chinese social media network, WeChat, for censoring a message Prime Minister Scott Morrison posted on the platform.

Mr Frydenberg said the removal of Mr Morrison’s message to Chinese citizens, which was critical of a tweet posted by a Beijing bureaucrat, was “unnecessary and disappointing”.

“I don’t think their conduct with that tweet was respectful and we’ve made that clear,” Mr Frydenberg said.

He also weighed in on the state of the economy, the future of JobKeeper, and when Australia should roll out a COVID-19 vaccine.

Press PLAY below for the full interview.