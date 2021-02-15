Treasurer rules out extra financial help for Victoria, despite third lockdown

The federal treasurer says the government won’t be providing any extra financial support to Victoria, despite another lockdown.

There are calls for more help as Victorian businesses do it tough, unable to operate due to a third lockdown in the space of a year.

The JobKeeper subsidy is due to end on March 28.

Speaking on 3AW, Josh Frydenberg said the federal government had already provided $42 billion worth of support to the Victorian economy.

“We are not looking at making any extra provisions for Victoria,” he said.

“We have already substantially provided that support.”

Meanwhile, Mr Frydenberg responded to a report detailing an alleged rape involving a Liberal staffer at Parliament House in 2019.

A woman claims she was sexually assaulted by a fellow staffer in March, 2019, but didn’t want to press charges at the time out of fear she’d lose her job.

“I’ve seen that report, (but) I haven’t been aware of the details of that case,” Mr Frydenberg said.

“I wouldn’t want to add to that without knowing more.”

(Photo by Sam Mooy/Getty Images)