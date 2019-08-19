Tree falls on car in the Dandenong Ranges

Images: Nine News

A large tree has fallen on a car on Belgrave-Gembrook Road, near the Puffing Billy bridge.

The tree fell on the vehicle just before 9am.

A woman and child were in the vehicle when the tree struck.

A 10-year-old girl has been airlifted to The Royal Children’s Hospital with upper body injuries.

Paramedics also treated a 52-year-old Lysterfield woman for back pain.

She has been transported to The Royal Melbourne Hospital.

