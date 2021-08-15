Trial of an experimental mRNA COVID-19 vaccine to be carried out in Melbourne

A clinical trial of a new experimental mRNA vaccine fighting COVID-19 is set to be carried out in Melbourne, and the Doherty Institute has put a call out for volunteers.

The trial of the vaccine, manufactured by Sanofi, has begun in the US and Honduras, but there are a shortage of trial volunteers who haven’t yet received a COVID-19 vaccine, so the manufacturer is expanding its search to Australia.

Head of Vaccine and Immunisation Research Group at Doherty Institute, Professor Terry Nolan, who is heading up the trial, says the trial vaccine is “very similar to the Pfizer and also the Moderna vaccine”.

“All of the research that has been done to now is excellent,” he told Ross and Russel.

‘There’s every expectation it’ll perform the same but no one can guarantee that yet.”

The Doherty Institute is looking for healthy participants aged 18+, who have not yet received a COVID-19 vaccine, to take part in the trial.

Anyone interested in participating should call the Doherty Institute on 8344 9325.

