Tribute to ‘old friend’ Norma Kavanagh

Four years ago, while Neil Mitchell was running a birthday card campaign for a sick little girl, a woman anonymously called with an incredibly generous offer.

She wanted to help 11-year-old Alyssa, who has spinal muscular atrophy, to live out her dream of going to Disneyland.

The generous woman, who was known only as ‘old friend’, offered to pay for the whole family to to go on a trip to the theme park.

Last Friday, ‘old friend’ passed away, and today her identity was revealed — her name was Norma Kavanagh.

Neil Mitchell paid tribute to Norma, who he described as “a very special contributor to this program”.

Norma’s son, Barry, said helping Alyssa brought his mother great joy.

“It was a great thing, and she enjoyed it. It was wonderful,” he said.

Barry remembered his mum as a selfless woman.

“She treated everyone as equal and whatever she could do for anyone at any time, she did it,” he said.

“She was heavily involved with certain charities and work.

“She was a wonderful mother.”