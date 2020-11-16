3AW
  • Tributes flow for ‘beautiful soul’..

Tributes flow for ‘beautiful soul’ found dead in Mernda home

2 mins ago
3aw news
Article image for Tributes flow for ‘beautiful soul’ found dead in Mernda home

Tributes are flowing for a 23-year-old woman found dead in suspicious circumstances at Mernda on Monday morning.

Celeste Manno is being remembered as a “beautiful soul” with her friends expressing their shock on social media.

A 35-year-old man was arrested outside Mernda Police Station and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Celeste’s family members say she had met him at work but barely knew him and was not in a relationship with him.

At this stage, no charges have been laid.

The homicide squad investigation continues.

 

