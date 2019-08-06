Tributes flow for Former Victoria Police chief commissioner Mick Miller

Former Victoria Police chief commissioner Mick Miller has died.

Mr Miller joined Victoria Police in 1947, with his first posting at Richmond Police Station.

He then moved to various stations, including Brunswick and Carlton before the Vice Squad, Homicide Squad and the Detective Training School.

He was then Assistant Commissioner of Operations and Crime before serving as the Chief Commissioner for 10 years, from 1977 to 1987.

Mr Miller is best remembered for modernising police services with the introduction of Neighbourhood Watch, the establishment of the Special Operations Group and the Police Airwing, receiving many awards for his service.

He was 92.

“On behalf of everyone at Victoria Police, we are deeply saddened about the passing of Mr Miller,” Victoria Police said in a statement.

“He was a true pioneer in policing and was widely considered one of our greatest Chief Commissioners.

“Mr Miller left a long lasting legacy on our organisation and was highly regarded by both our current serving and former members.

“He will be truly missed and our thoughts go out to his family.”