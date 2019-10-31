3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trick or bad treat? Girl eats medicine instead of lollies in Halloween

55 mins ago
Macquarie National News

Police are investigating whether an evil trick or an innocent mix-up was to blame for the hospitalisation of a young girl trick-or-treating in Bacchus Marsh last night.

It’s believed the little girl, 3, ingested prescription medication instead of Halloween lollies.

She became ill shortly after door-knocking for sweets in Hallets Way shortly after 8pm last night.

The child’s mother noticed that the little girl was not well and an ambulance was called.

She was taken to hospital in Sunshine and remains in a stable condition.

While still unsure of the source of the medicine, at this stage the incident is being treated as an isolated incident and don’t believe there was malicious intent.

However, police are still urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Macquarie National News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332