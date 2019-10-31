Trick or bad treat? Girl eats medicine instead of lollies in Halloween

Police are investigating whether an evil trick or an innocent mix-up was to blame for the hospitalisation of a young girl trick-or-treating in Bacchus Marsh last night.

It’s believed the little girl, 3, ingested prescription medication instead of Halloween lollies.

Three-year-old Abby has spent the night in emergency after accidentally ingesting a prescription pill she found in her Halloween bucket while trick-or-treating in Bacchus Marsh last night. @9NewsMelb pic.twitter.com/zcxFChZFrB — Steph Anderson (@_StephAnderson) October 31, 2019

She became ill shortly after door-knocking for sweets in Hallets Way shortly after 8pm last night.

The child’s mother noticed that the little girl was not well and an ambulance was called.

She was taken to hospital in Sunshine and remains in a stable condition.

While still unsure of the source of the medicine, at this stage the incident is being treated as an isolated incident and don’t believe there was malicious intent.

However, police are still urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.