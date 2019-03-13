Trio armed with knife rob two McDonald’s stores in Melbourne’s south east

A knife-wielding trio is on the run after robbing two McDonald’s stores in Hampton Park and Cranbourne in the early hours of this morning.

Police say the three offenders, described as African in appearance, attended at a fast food outlet on South Gippsland Highway about 5.15am.

Two got out of a stolen blue Mazda 626 coupe and a third offender remained in the car.

Once inside the store, they produced a knife and demanded cash from the staff.

They then fled to the waiting vehicle with an amount of cash.

Investigators believe the same trio then entered a Thompsons Road fast food store about 5.30am.

Again one remained in the car while two entered the store and again produced a knife, making demands for cash.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

Image: Casey Crime Facebook Page