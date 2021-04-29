3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Trio arrested after dramatic high-speed..

Trio arrested after dramatic high-speed police chase across Melbourne

4 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for Trio arrested after dramatic high-speed police chase across Melbourne

Three people are in custody after a dramatic high-speed pursuit last night.

A stolen vehicle was spotted in Scoresby and followed by the police air wing through several suburbs as it reached 170km/h and crossed on to the wrong side of the road.

A woman jumped out of the vehicle at Oakleigh and was arrested.

Police deployed stop sticks at Flemington, but the occupants in the stolen car kept driving.

The car allegedly glanced a pedestrian on Elizabeth Street, leaving them with minor injuries, before smashing into a tram stop on the corner of Victoria and Elizabeth streets.

Two men ran from the vehicle and were arrested on foot.

The pair, along with the female who jumped out of the vehicle earlier, remain in police custody.

Press PLAY below to hear more from Victoria Police

 

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332