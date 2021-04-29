Trio arrested after dramatic high-speed police chase across Melbourne

Three people are in custody after a dramatic high-speed pursuit last night.

A stolen vehicle was spotted in Scoresby and followed by the police air wing through several suburbs as it reached 170km/h and crossed on to the wrong side of the road.

A woman jumped out of the vehicle at Oakleigh and was arrested.

Police deployed stop sticks at Flemington, but the occupants in the stolen car kept driving.

The car allegedly glanced a pedestrian on Elizabeth Street, leaving them with minor injuries, before smashing into a tram stop on the corner of Victoria and Elizabeth streets.

Two men ran from the vehicle and were arrested on foot.

The pair, along with the female who jumped out of the vehicle earlier, remain in police custody.

