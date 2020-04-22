Trio caught flouting coronavirus restrictions to ‘hang out and take drugs’

Three people on drug-fuelled getaway were among the 95 Victorians fined for breaching COVID-19 lockdown restrictions yesterday.

In a release announcing today’s fine figures, Victoria Police said the trio had “booked a short stay accommodation so they could hang out and take drugs”.

Multiple youths were also nabbed while leaving a friend’s house after a night of video games, and two people were fined after being found driving in Box Hill. The driver was unlicenced, and the passenger was in possession of a weapon.

Police conducted 1043 spot checks at homes, businesses and non-essential services yesterday.