Trio of teen girls charged over gym robbery and car theft in Melbourne’s south-west

Three teenage girls have been charged over a burglary and theft of a car in Melbourne’s south-west.

A 14-year-old female and two 15-year-old females allegedly stole keys from a locker in a Manor Lakes gym at about 8.30am on Wednesday morning.

They made their way to the Ballan Road gym car park where they were confronted by a passer-by.

One teen allegeldy sped off in the stolen vehicle, while the other two fled on foot.

All three have been chagred with burglary and theft.

The 14-year-old has been bailed and the 15-year-olds have been remanded.

All will appear at a children’s court at a later date.

