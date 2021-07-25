3AW
Triple tragedy: Three killed in fires across Victoria

2 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Three people, including a child, have died in three separate fires across Victoria.

A home on Leonard Street in Dandenong is this morning a crime scene.

Three adults and two children managed to get out of the burning home alive at around 10pm last night.

A neighbour, aged in his 30s, risked his own life and suffered burns while attempting to rescue the third small child.

Sadly, the child could not be saved.

A forensic chemist and fire investigators will examine the scene this morning to determine the exact cause of the fire.

Investigations are also underway following a fatal house fire at Laverton.

The body of a woman was found inside the Badge Court home early this morning.

Two other occupants suffering smoke inhalation.

There’s was also fatal fire in Hamilton in Victoria’s south-west yesterday afternoon.

A body has been recovered from a burned out cabin of a truck at the town’s saleyards.

