Triple tragedy: Three killed in fires across Victoria
Three people, including a child, have died in three separate fires across Victoria.
A home on Leonard Street in Dandenong is this morning a crime scene.
Three adults and two children managed to get out of the burning home alive at around 10pm last night.
A neighbour, aged in his 30s, risked his own life and suffered burns while attempting to rescue the third small child.
Sadly, the child could not be saved.
A forensic chemist and fire investigators will examine the scene this morning to determine the exact cause of the fire.
Investigations are also underway following a fatal house fire at Laverton.
The body of a woman was found inside the Badge Court home early this morning.
Two other occupants suffering smoke inhalation.
There’s was also fatal fire in Hamilton in Victoria’s south-west yesterday afternoon.
A body has been recovered from a burned out cabin of a truck at the town’s saleyards.
