Triple Zero Hero: 11-year-old’s heroic act after nonno’s horror accident
A young boy is being praised for keeping his composure as his grandfather suffered a life-threatening injury.
Johnny was just 11-years-old when he walked outside last March to find his 85-year-old nonno lying on the ground with blood pouring from head.
He had fallen off a ladder while cleaning gutters.
Johnny’s quick thinking, immediately calling Triple Zero, saved his grandad from more serious injury.
“I knew if I was calm he wouldn’t be nervous or anxious,” he told Neil Mitchell.
