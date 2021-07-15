3AW
Triple Zero Hero: 11-year-old’s heroic act after nonno’s horror accident

3 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Triple Zero Hero: 11-year-old’s heroic act after nonno’s horror accident

A young boy is being praised for keeping his composure as his grandfather suffered a life-threatening injury.

Johnny was just 11-years-old when he walked outside last March to find his 85-year-old nonno lying on the ground with blood pouring from head.

He had fallen off a ladder while cleaning gutters.

Johnny’s quick thinking, immediately calling Triple Zero, saved his grandad from more serious injury.

“I knew if I was calm he wouldn’t be nervous or anxious,” he told Neil Mitchell.

Press PLAY below to hear Johnny’s Triple Zero call

News
News
