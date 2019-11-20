Triple zero hero: Couple thank phone operator who helped deliver their baby 

A woman who delivered her baby in the middle of a freezing night, 93 kilometres away from the nearest hospital, has thanked the triple-zero operator who helped her husband deliver their baby.

Allanah Dower woke her husband Jonno in the early hours of the morning on July 13 last year, with the news that she was in labor.

“It was pretty full on,” Jonno told 3AW’s Neil Mitchell.

“I was the middle of the night, it was very foggy and down towards zero degrees. Very scary.”

Allanah’s labour was progressing quickly, and the pair jumped in their ute to travel to the hospital in Wodonga, almost 100 kilometres away from their Dartmouth home.

But they didn’t make it far before it became clear they weren’t going to make it, so they called triple-zero for help.

Samantha was the call taker who guided Jonno through the safe delivery of baby Reginald.

She said she was more than happy to help out.

“It’s just so overwhelming and exciting, and when you hear that baby make its first cry, just the wave of relief that comes over you is amazing,” she said.

“It’s a very special experience to be part of.”

