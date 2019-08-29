Advertisement
‘Trolley man’ nabbed by police dog after allegedly crashing stolen car
Michael Rogers, also known as ‘trolley man’, the hero who used a shopping trolley to fight of a terrorist in Bourke Street, has been caught out by a police dog.
Mr Rogers was sniffed out by police dog, Rocky, after allegedly stealing a car and fleeing into a paddock in Mickleham.
He has been remanded and will appear in court at a later date.
It’s not his first brush with the law.
Mr Rodgers has previously been charged with theft and burglary.
