‘Trolley man’ nabbed by police dog after allegedly crashing stolen car

4 hours ago
Michael Rogers, also known as ‘trolley man’, the hero who used a shopping trolley to fight of a terrorist in Bourke Street, has been caught out by a police dog.

Mr Rogers was sniffed out by police dog, Rocky, after allegedly stealing a car and fleeing into a paddock in Mickleham.

He has been remanded and will appear in court at a later date.

It’s not his first brush with the law.

Mr Rodgers has previously been charged with theft and burglary.

Police hunt Bourke Street’s ‘Trolley Man’ over string of alleged offences as fundraising site comes under fire

