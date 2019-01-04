Potential trouble-makers attending St.Kilda beach event should expect “firm” response, says police

Police are calling for calm ahead of two opposing political events planned at St.Kilda beach on Saturday.

The two parties are anticipated to gather at the popular beach in the afternoon, with police saying they’ll act as appropriate if tensions escalate.

Superintendent Anthony Silva told 3AW Mornings protesters attending the event with the intention to cause trouble should expect a “firm” response from authorities.

“Public safety is our number one priority,” he said.

“We’re well prepared and supported by legislation and government in response,” he said.

“Tomorrow may be a bit different but at the moment we’re expecting a peaceful rally.”

Supt Silva said it was “business as usual” for police ahead of the planned event.

“If it turns out not to be a peaceful rally, police will need to take action,” he said.

“Police will be there in high numbers and have available specialist resources to react if any action occurs.”

