‘Traffic is horrendous’: Two lanes closed on the Monash Freeway

5 hours ago
3AW News

Image: Department of Transport

UPDATE (7.39am): All lanes have now been reopened.

Two lanes are closed on the Monash Freeway, inbound at Police Road, following a collision.

Traffic reporter Sebastian Cant said inbound traffic is “horrendous”.

Chris Miller from the Department of Transport told Ross and John two trucks appear to be wedged together.

Drivers are advised to allow extra travel time and use the Princes Highway as an alternative.

 

 

 

