What’s happened? We are aware of issues streaming 3AW via iHeartRadio this morning.

This may also impact those listening via products such as Google Home.

What can I do? The 3AW app (iPhone and android) and 3AW website are unaffected, so try using those.

When will it be fixed? iHeartRadio has now made changes to rectify the issue. Some users may need to refresh the stream (shutdown the app or briefly switch stations).