Truck carrying a skip strikes Montague Street Bridge

Image: Department of Transport

A truck carrying a skip has hit the Montague Street Bridge in South Melbourne.

The skip has come off the truck and is lying sideways across the road under the bridge.

The right lane is blocked outbound on Montague Street.

It’s the first time the bridge has been hit this year.

It was last struck 36 days ago.

Emergency services are on site and motorists have been warned to allow extra time if travelling through the area.

“It looks like he’s actually struck the low clearance barrier before the bridge,” Chris Miller from the Department of Transport told 3AW’s Neil Mitchell.

“You need to know how high, heavy and long your load is.”