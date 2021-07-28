3AW
  • Truck collides with Essendon rail..

Truck collides with Essendon rail bridge, catches fire and rolls on a car

1 hour ago
Dee Dee Dunleavy
Article image for Truck collides with Essendon rail bridge, catches fire and rolls on a car

A driver has been pulled from the cabin of his burning truck after colliding with a railway bridge and rolling onto a car in Melbourne’s west.

Fire crews were called to the incident underneath a railway bridge on the corner of Mount Alexander Road and Fletcher Street in Essendon just after midday.

Police smashed the truck window and pulled the 30-year-old driver from the truck cabin.

The driver of the car involved, a 56-year-old woman, got out of her car before the truck rolled and was not injured.

Crews brought the blaze under control at 12.15pm.

Trams lines were downed in the incident, with Route 59 and 82 trams affected.

Buses are replacing trains between Essendon and Broadmeadows due to the rail bridge collision.

Mount Alexander Road is closed in both directions between Willow Street and Grice Crescent.

Emergency services will remain on scene for some time.

Press PLAY below to hear Maria’s call from the scene

Image: Victoria Police

