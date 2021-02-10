3AW
Fiery crash: Man dead after three trucks collide near border checkpoint

7 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Fiery crash: Man dead after three trucks collide near border checkpoint

At least one truck driver is dead following a fiery crash near the Victorian—South Australian border, and witnesses say the border closure likely contributed to the smash.

Police say three trucks were involved in the crash at Serviceton early this morning.

Neil Mitchell has been told the queue at the border was 10 kilometres long.

One of the trucks slammed into the back of another at about 2.20am, causing that truck to hit a third truck.

All three trucks then caught alight.

One driver has been confirmed dead. The condition of the others is unknown.

The Western Highway is closed in both directions and diversions are in place.

Press PLAY below for more from Victoria Police.

Managing director of Freestone’s Transport, Paul Freestone, says he understands only three police were manning the border checkpoint.

“One of the … freights came along and didn’t realise they were all stopped,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“To make it even more unbelievable, the three police officers gave up and decided to wave people through … after the crash.”

Press PLAY below for more.

Neil Mitchell
News
