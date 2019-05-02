Truck fire causes delays on Western Ring Road

A truck fire is causing serious delays on the Western Ring Road.

The truck burst into flames near the Ballarat Road exit shortly before 1pm today.

Caller Michael told 3AW’s Tony Moclair the truck was well alight.

“It’s completely and utterly engulfed.”

“From what I can see there’s probably not a whole lot left of it,” he said.

Emergency services are on site.

The truck fire has also started a small grass fire on the side of the road, which is under control.

Two lanes are closed Altona-bound and one lane is closed Greensborough-bound near Tilburn Road.

VicRoads say delays are building fast, and drivers should allow additional travel time.