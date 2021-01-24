‘Ferocious’ truck fire forces closure of the Eastern Freeway

Image: 9News

A truck fire has forced the closure of the Eastern Freeway in both directions.

The road is closed between Doncaster Road and Tram Road due to the semi-trailer blaze.

Chris Miller from the Department of Transport says it’s a “significant fire”.

“There’s big, big, big flames,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“The flames would be 20 to 30 feet in the air, I’d suggest.

“We had a couple of spot fires on the grass median verge there.

“Whatever is in this truck is just continuing to burn ferociously.

City-bound drivers are being diverted off the freeway at Tram Road.

Drivers travelling out-bound are advised to use Doncaster Road or Whitehorse Road as an alternative route.

