Truck strikes Montague Street bridge

1 hour ago
3aw drive

It has happened yet again.

A truck has struck South Melbourne’s Montague Street bridge.

The vehicle is wedged under the bridge, blocking the right lane city-bound.

Delays are building rapidly.

The Department of Transport advises drivers to allow extra time and consider using Clarendon Street instead.

 

