Truck strikes Montague Street bridge
It has happened yet again.
A truck has struck South Melbourne’s Montague Street bridge.
The vehicle is wedged under the bridge, blocking the right lane city-bound.
Delays are building rapidly.
The Department of Transport advises drivers to allow extra time and consider using Clarendon Street instead.
Right lane closed citybound on Montague Street, Southbank, due to a truck stuck under the rail overpass. One lane remains open. Delays are building fast. Consider Clarendon Street. Allow extra time. #victraffic pic.twitter.com/ToA5zuGEOd
— VicTraffic (@VicTraffic) December 17, 2019