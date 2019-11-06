Advertisement
Truck strikes Montague Street Bridge
The Montague Street bridge has been hit again.
A truck collided with the South Melbourne bridge at around 3.15pm.
The right lane is closed beach-bound, and police are on site directing traffic.
Kevin told 3AW’s Tom Elliott about the accident.
“About a third of the roof of the truck is off,” he said.
Prior to today, the bridge, which has a clearance of three metres, was last struck on September 9.
