Truck strikes Montague Street Bridge

The Montague Street bridge has been hit again.

A truck collided with the South Melbourne bridge at around 3.15pm.

The right lane is closed beach-bound, and police are on site directing traffic.

Kevin told 3AW’s Tom Elliott about the accident.

“About a third of the roof of the truck is off,” he said.

Prior to today, the bridge, which has a clearance of three metres, was last struck on September 9.