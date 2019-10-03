3AW
Truck stuck under bridge at major CBD intersection

5 hours ago
3aw news

There was traffic chaos in the CBD on Thursday after a truck became wedged under a bridge.

The vehicle became stuck under the rail bridge at the corner of Flinders Street and Spencer Street.

All lanes have since re-opened to traffic, but commuters should expect delays when using trams.

The 12, 96, 109, 70 and 75 tram lines are all impacted.

“We’re hearing it could still be a few hours before trams get back to normal,” Andrew Crook, from the Department of Transport, told 3AW Drive.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

Click PLAY below to see the dash-cam vision

