Truckie in a hurry hits police van and keeps driving

Police are hunting for an impatient truckie who hit their van and kept driving.

Chris Miller from the Department of Transport told Ross and John two cars and a truck crashed outbound on the Princes Freeway prior to Kororoit Creek Rd this morning.

He said impatient drivers were weaving in and out of traffic.

“In fact, one of the trucks has side-swiped one of the police divvy vans on the way past,” he said.

“He’s kept going and the police have been unable to catch up with him.”

Anyone with dash-cam footage should contact the Williamstown Police Station.

Image: VicTraffic