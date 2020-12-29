Truckie left battered and bruised after ‘frightening’ road rage incident

The victim of a shocking road rage attack west of Melbourne earlier this month says the attackers must be caught.

Geoff was in his B-double truck on the Western Freeway at Bacchus Marsh on December 18 at about 9.30pm when he flashed his lights at a ute to tell the driver his high beams were on.

The driver and his passenger then became violent.

“I gave him the flash of the headlights and next minute there’s four beer bottles coming out of the ute hitting the truck, and they eventually pulled up in front of me in the middle of the freeway and they got out,” Geoff told Tony Jones filling in for Neil Mitchell.

“One got up in the truck and started bashing me.”

He was left with a black eye, a cut lip and headaches after he had his boot thrown at him.

He said it had “devastated” him after driving trucks for 40 years.

“It is frightening, Tony.”

Police are investigating the incident.

The men are perceived to be Caucasian and aged between 25-30-years-old.

