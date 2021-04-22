3AW
Trucking and automobile associations explain disappointment with National Road Safety plan

3 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Trucking and automobile associations explain disappointment with National Road Safety plan

The trucking and automobile industries are joining forces, calling for the Federal government to re-draft its National Road Safety Plan.

Managing Director of the Australian Automobile Association, Michael Bradley told Neil Mitchell we need updated data.

“You can’t manage what you’re not measuring,” he said.

“The best road safety data that we have available to us is from 2017, which goes right to the heart of the problem.

“At the moment no one can tell you how many serious injuries there are from car crashes in Australia … can’t tell you how many people are hospitalised from a car crash.

“If you aren’t even measuring stuff, how are you going to work out the actions you are doing are going to make it better or not.”

Mr Bradley said the 10-year draft from the Federal government doesn’t tell us the plans for the future in terms of managing safety and speed management.

Press PLAY to hear more for 3AW 

