Truganina attack: Police hunt duo who bashed a man and stole his car

Police are hunting two men who seriously assaulted a man and stole his car in the early hours of this morning.

The victim, a 49-year-old Lara man, stopped to help the pair after they crashed their vehicle in Tilwinda Place, Truganina, at about 12.45am.

When the victim got out of his vehicle to help the offenders allegedly attacked him, knocking him unconscious.

The pair then stole his Hyundai Accent hatchback.

The victim has been hospitalised with serious injuries, including a fractured eye socked and a broken nose.

The offending duo have been described as African in appearance.

Police urge anyone who has seen the stolen Hyndai Accent, with the registration QRU073, to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au