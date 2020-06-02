Trump delivers blistering warning, then takes extraordinary walk

President Trump is vowing to deploy the military to bring an end to violence across the country.

He has ordered all state governors to deploy the national guard immediately to bring an end to looting and rioting.

Violence erupted out of protests sparked by the death of black man George Floyd during an arrest in Minnesota.

A defiant Mr Trump, apparently ignoring calls to show calm and empathy, said he will deploy the military if cities and states refuse to take action.

Your country is in utter chaos Mr President @realDonaldTrump & the world is looking on in horror.

You’re supposed to be America’s healer in such moments, not its agitant.

So show some damn EMPATHY with those feeling understandable rage & pain at George Floyd’s sickening murder. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 1, 2020

After his speech, Mr Trump walked across the street from the White House to visit historic St John’s Episcopal church.

After delivering remarks in the Rose Garden, President @realDonaldTrump walked to St. John’s Episcopal Church. pic.twitter.com/ufcfbKSGvU — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 1, 2020

There, he held up a bible and said America is a “great nation”.

But later footage showed how the president’s path was achieved, with police aggressively pushing back peaceful protesters during Mr Trump’s speech calling for peace.

Among those hit by police was a photographer.

WATCH: Our reporter (@tomrousseyABC7) and photographer among the people being forcibly moved away from the White House by police.#GeorgeFloyd @realDonaldTrump expected to speak soon. WATCH: https://t.co/hqzFaM0B2W pic.twitter.com/i34U51uooQ — ABC 7 News – WJLA (@ABC7News) June 1, 2020

