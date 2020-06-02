3AW
Trump delivers blistering warning, then takes extraordinary walk

3 hours ago
3AW Mornings

President Trump is vowing to deploy the military to bring an end to violence across the country.

He has ordered all state governors to deploy the national guard immediately to bring an end to looting and rioting.

Violence erupted out of protests sparked by the death of black man George Floyd during an arrest in Minnesota.

A defiant Mr Trump, apparently ignoring calls to show calm and empathy, said he will deploy the military if cities and states refuse to take action.

After his speech, Mr Trump walked across the street from the White House to visit historic St John’s Episcopal church.

There, he held up a bible and said America is a “great nation”.

But later footage showed how the president’s path was achieved, with police aggressively pushing back peaceful protesters during Mr Trump’s speech calling for peace.

Among those hit by police was a photographer.

Click PLAY to hear Tony Jones, filling in for Neil Mitchell, cross live to The Australian‘s Washington correspondent Cam Stewart for a wrap of a significant 60 minutes in the US

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

