Trump reveals ISIL leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi killed after US raids
Islamic State leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi has been killed in Syria during a raid by United States forces.
US President Donald Trump use a televised address to confirm the ISIL leader was fleeing attack dogs when he was cornered in a tunnel in the Idlib region in north-west Syria.
He then killed himself and three of his children by detonating a suicide vest.
“He died after running into a dead-end tunnel, whimpering, crying and screaming all the way,” Mr Trump said.
US correspondent Bob Tarlau told Ross and John that Mr Trump also referred to Al-Baghdadi and his followers and “losers” and “frightened puppies”.
“Trump … chose to use much stronger and inflammatory language than other presidents in other such moments,” Tarlau reported.
