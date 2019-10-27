Trump reveals ISIL leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi killed after US raids

Islamic State leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi has been killed in Syria during a raid by United States forces.

US President Donald Trump use a televised address to confirm the ISIL leader was fleeing attack dogs when he was cornered in a tunnel in the Idlib region in north-west Syria.

He then killed himself and three of his children by detonating a suicide vest.

“He died after running into a dead-end tunnel, whimpering, crying and screaming all the way,” Mr Trump said.

US correspondent Bob Tarlau told Ross and John that Mr Trump also referred to Al-Baghdadi and his followers and “losers” and “frightened puppies”.

“Trump … chose to use much stronger and inflammatory language than other presidents in other such moments,” Tarlau reported.

Click PLAY to hear Bob Tarlau’s full report