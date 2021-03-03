3AW
TRUST MELBOURNE: Neil Mitchell’s video campaign to bring people back into the city

7 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for TRUST MELBOURNE: Neil Mitchell’s video campaign to bring people back into the city

The city is dead, businesses are on their knees.

It’s time to bring trust back to our city and inject some money into the CBD.

If you run a small business in the city, or you’re coming into the CBD to shop, see a show, or go out for dinner, send us a short 15 to 30 second video from the city to tell us why we should all trust Melbourne again!

  • Get involved! Email your video to nmitchell@3aw.com.au

Jackie Silverman from Black Velvet Coffee has kicked things off.

Press PLAY below to see Jackie’s video.

Press PLAY below to hear Neil explain the campaign.

Neil Mitchell
News
