Tsunami warning for islands in the Pacific after New Zealand earthquakes

A magnitude 8.1 quake has struck to the north of New Zealand, putting many islands in the Pacific on tsunami watch.

It’s the third strong quake in recent hours, with two other quakes — the first a 7.2 magnitude and a second 7.4 — shook the New Zealand coast this morning.

Evacuations are underway in parts of New Zealand’s North Island.

A tsunami warning has been issued for the waters around Norfolk Island but there are no evacuations at this stage.

Several other islands have issued tsunami warnings, including Hawaii, American Samoa, Cook Islands, Fiji, New Caledonia, Tonga and Vanuatu.

There is no threat to the Australian mainland.

***TSUNAMI UPDATE*** A marine #tsunami warning has been issued for #NorfolkIsland following an 8.1 magnitude earthquake north of #NZ on Friday morning. No threat to the Australian mainland at this stage. Latest info here:https://t.co/Zu9NWcagdc pic.twitter.com/6VJi0DoUwG — Bureau of Meteorology, Australia (@BOM_au) March 4, 2021

Image: Bureau of Meteorology