Tsunami warning for islands in the Pacific after New Zealand earthquakes

4 hours ago
3AW News
Article image for Tsunami warning for islands in the Pacific after New Zealand earthquakes

A magnitude 8.1 quake has struck to the north of New Zealand, putting many islands in the Pacific on tsunami watch.

It’s the third strong quake in recent hours, with two other quakes — the first a 7.2 magnitude and a second 7.4 — shook the New Zealand coast this morning.

Evacuations are underway in parts of New Zealand’s North Island.

A tsunami warning has been issued for the waters around Norfolk Island but there are no evacuations at this stage.

Several other islands have issued tsunami warnings, including Hawaii, American Samoa, Cook Islands, Fiji, New Caledonia, Tonga and Vanuatu.

There is no threat to the Australian mainland.

Image: Bureau of Meteorology

