Teenager fights off predator who sexually assaulted her in a Melbourne laneway

Police are searching for a man who stalked a teenager through a Melbourne laneway on Monday morning before sexually assaulting her.

A 19-year-old woman was walking east through the laneway between Swanston and Russell streets at 12.48am when an unknown man grabbed and sexually assaulted her during a short scuffle.

The teenager managed to break free and fled.

She was not physically injured in the incident.

Police have released CCTV footage of a man they believe was involved in the incident.

The man is caucasian, with a medium build and a brown beard.

He was wearing a black flat peak cap, black hooded jumper with grey sleeves, black pants, runners and was carrying a blue bottle at the time of the incident.

Press PLAY below to see the CCTV footage.

Anyone who recognises the man or with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au