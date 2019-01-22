Tullamarine Fwy sign victim heading to court

The woman whose car was crushed by a giant overhead sign on the Tullamarine Freeway is suing for compensation.

Nella Lettieri has launched a legal fight for a massive payout, saying she’s now too afraid to drive.

The 53-year-old mother was on her way to pick up her daughter when the four-tonne sign fell on her car on January 8.

She has told the Herald Sun she’s been plagued by nightmares since, and claimed that if she was going a “couple of seconds faster it would have chomped the car in half … like a guillotine“.

An audit has since found that sign, along with two others, were missing vital steel plates.

The other two signs have been taken down.

Ms Lettieri is now suing VicRoads and Transurban for the trauma their alleged negligence has caused.