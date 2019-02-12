3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

TV puppet added to coin: Who’s next?

22 hours ago
HAVE YOUR SAY

A TV icon will be celebrated with the release of a number of limited edition coins.

Today marks 60 years of one of Australia’s most loved TV characters, Mr Squiggle.

And, as first reported on the 3AW Rumour File, Woolworths has joined forces with the Royal Australian Mint to release four $2 coin designs featuring the puppet along with his friends Gus The Snail, Bill Steamshovel, and Blackboard.

So that’s prompted Neil Mitchell to ask: Who else deserves a coin?

Email your suggestions to nmitchell@3AW.com.au.

HAVE YOUR SAY
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332